'48 Hours' special focuses on Alex Murdaugh murder trial, sentencing

On Friday, a judge sentenced Murdaugh to life in prison for the 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and son Paul.

WALTERBORO, S.C. — A day after a judge sentenced convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh to life in prison for the 2021 killings of his wife and son, a "48 Hours" special episode will dive deep into the case and Murdaugh's "double life."

The "48 Hours" special, "The Trial of Alex Murdaugh," will air on 10 Tampa Bay at 10 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, March 4. It will also stream on Paramount+.

"48 Hours" and CBS News national correspondent Nikki Battiste will "explore the double life of a once prominent lawyer and his stunning fall from grace" in the special episode, a news release said.

Lead prosecutor Creighton Waters is slated to sit down with Battiste and CBS News for "his first one-on-one interview after the sentencing of Murdaugh."

Battiste has been covering this story since the summer of 2021 when she traveled to South Carolina to report on Murdaugh's wife, Maggie, and son Paul's murders.

South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murder Thursday in the shooting deaths of his wife and son in a case that chronicled the unraveling of a powerful Southern family with tales of privilege, greed and addiction.

The jury deliberated for less than three hours before finding Murdaugh guilty of two counts of murder at the end of a six-week trial that pulled back the curtain on the once-prominent lawyer’s fall from grace.

Then, on Friday, Judge Clifton Newman sentenced Murdaugh to life in prison without parole. Newman asked him if he had anything he wanted to say before sentencing him to two consecutive life terms, and the South Carolina attorney maintained his innocence.