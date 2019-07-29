For the fifth year in a row, Universal’s Islands of Adventure park in Orlando has ranked in the top spot for the world’s theme parks.

TripAdvisor’s 2019 Traveler’s Choice list of the 25 best theme parks in the world include seven in Florida. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom ranked second and Islands of Adventure’s sister park, Universal Studios Florida, ranked third. 

Other Florida theme parks that make the list are Disney’s Animal Kingdom, SeaWorld Orlando, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Fun Spot America in Kissimmee.

Trip Advisor said its Traveler’s Choice list is based on quantity and quality of traveler reviews as well as ratings from members.

2019 Traveler’s Choice - Top 25 Amusement Parks in the World

  1. Universal’s Islands of Adventure - Orlando, Florida
  2. Disney’s Magic Kingdom - Orlando, Florida
  3. Universal Studios Florida - Orlando, Florida
  4. Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Orlando, Florida
  5. Puy du Fou - Les Epesses, France
  6. Universal Studios Hollywood - Los Angeles, California
  7. Tivoli Gardens - Copenhagen, Denmark
  8. Europe-Park - Rust, Germany
  9. The Island in Pigeon Forge - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  10. SeaWorld - Orlando, Florida
  11. Disneyland Paris - Marne-la-Vallee, France
  12. Disneyland - Anaheim, California
  13. Dollywood - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
  14. Leolandia - Capriate San Gervasio, Italy
  15. Disney’s Hollywood Studios - Orlando, Florida
  16. Silver Dollar City - Branson, Missouri
  17. Efteling - Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands
  18. Disney’s California Adventure - Anaheim, California
  19. Beto Carrero World - Penha, Brazil
  20. Walt Disney Studios Park - Marne-la-Vallee, France
  21. Universal Studios Singapore - Sentosa Island, Singapore
  22. Fun Spot Kissimmee - Kissimmee, Florida
  23. Hong Kong Disneyland - Hong Kong, China
  24. Paultons Park - Romsey, United Kingdom
  25. Universal Studios Japan - Osaka, Japan

