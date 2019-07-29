For the fifth year in a row, Universal’s Islands of Adventure park in Orlando has ranked in the top spot for the world’s theme parks.

TripAdvisor’s 2019 Traveler’s Choice list of the 25 best theme parks in the world include seven in Florida. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom ranked second and Islands of Adventure’s sister park, Universal Studios Florida, ranked third.

Other Florida theme parks that make the list are Disney’s Animal Kingdom, SeaWorld Orlando, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Fun Spot America in Kissimmee.

Previous: Universal Orlando opens immersive, Hagrid-themed 'story coaster' at Islands of Adventure

More: 'Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance' ride to open in December at Disney World

Related: SeaWorld Orlando teases new roller coaster

Trip Advisor said its Traveler’s Choice list is based on quantity and quality of traveler reviews as well as ratings from members.

2019 Traveler’s Choice - Top 25 Amusement Parks in the World

Universal’s Islands of Adventure - Orlando, Florida Disney’s Magic Kingdom - Orlando, Florida Universal Studios Florida - Orlando, Florida Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Orlando, Florida Puy du Fou - Les Epesses, France Universal Studios Hollywood - Los Angeles, California Tivoli Gardens - Copenhagen, Denmark Europe-Park - Rust, Germany The Island in Pigeon Forge - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee SeaWorld - Orlando, Florida Disneyland Paris - Marne-la-Vallee, France Disneyland - Anaheim, California Dollywood - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee Leolandia - Capriate San Gervasio, Italy Disney’s Hollywood Studios - Orlando, Florida Silver Dollar City - Branson, Missouri Efteling - Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands Disney’s California Adventure - Anaheim, California Beto Carrero World - Penha, Brazil Walt Disney Studios Park - Marne-la-Vallee, France Universal Studios Singapore - Sentosa Island, Singapore Fun Spot Kissimmee - Kissimmee, Florida Hong Kong Disneyland - Hong Kong, China Paultons Park - Romsey, United Kingdom Universal Studios Japan - Osaka, Japan

What other people are reading right now:



►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.