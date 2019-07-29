For the fifth year in a row, Universal’s Islands of Adventure park in Orlando has ranked in the top spot for the world’s theme parks.
TripAdvisor’s 2019 Traveler’s Choice list of the 25 best theme parks in the world include seven in Florida. Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom ranked second and Islands of Adventure’s sister park, Universal Studios Florida, ranked third.
Other Florida theme parks that make the list are Disney’s Animal Kingdom, SeaWorld Orlando, Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Fun Spot America in Kissimmee.
Trip Advisor said its Traveler’s Choice list is based on quantity and quality of traveler reviews as well as ratings from members.
2019 Traveler’s Choice - Top 25 Amusement Parks in the World
- Universal’s Islands of Adventure - Orlando, Florida
- Disney’s Magic Kingdom - Orlando, Florida
- Universal Studios Florida - Orlando, Florida
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom - Orlando, Florida
- Puy du Fou - Les Epesses, France
- Universal Studios Hollywood - Los Angeles, California
- Tivoli Gardens - Copenhagen, Denmark
- Europe-Park - Rust, Germany
- The Island in Pigeon Forge - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- SeaWorld - Orlando, Florida
- Disneyland Paris - Marne-la-Vallee, France
- Disneyland - Anaheim, California
- Dollywood - Pigeon Forge, Tennessee
- Leolandia - Capriate San Gervasio, Italy
- Disney’s Hollywood Studios - Orlando, Florida
- Silver Dollar City - Branson, Missouri
- Efteling - Kaatsheuvel, The Netherlands
- Disney’s California Adventure - Anaheim, California
- Beto Carrero World - Penha, Brazil
- Walt Disney Studios Park - Marne-la-Vallee, France
- Universal Studios Singapore - Sentosa Island, Singapore
- Fun Spot Kissimmee - Kissimmee, Florida
- Hong Kong Disneyland - Hong Kong, China
- Paultons Park - Romsey, United Kingdom
- Universal Studios Japan - Osaka, Japan
