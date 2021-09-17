73rd Annual Emmy Awards to take over streaming platforms Sunday night with host Cedric the Entertainer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is taking over everyone's TV on Sunday night.
The award show will air live at 8 p.m. EST with an audience and the red carpet for viewers to see actors and actresses from their favorite shows.
American actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host this year's event.
People will be able to stream the ceremony on different platforms such as Roku, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and CBS' streaming service Paramount+.
Here are some of the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- Lovecraft Country
- Pose
- The Boys
- The Crown
- The Handmaid's Tale
- The Mandalorian
- This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
- Black-ish
- Cobra Kai
- Emily in Paris
- Hacks
- Pen15
- Ted Lasso
- The Flight Attendant
- The Kominsky Method
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- I May Destroy You
- Mare of Easttown
- The Queen's Gambit
- The Underground Railroad
- Wanda Vision
More information on nominations for this year's Emmy Awards can be found on the event's website.
