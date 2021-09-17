73rd Annual Emmy Awards to take over streaming platforms Sunday night with host Cedric the Entertainer

Fans can stream the ceremony via Roku, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and CBS' streaming service Paramount+.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is taking over everyone's TV on Sunday night.

The award show will air live at 8 p.m. EST with an audience and the red carpet for viewers to see actors and actresses from their favorite shows.

American actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host this year's event.

Here are some of the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series

Bridgerton

Lovecraft Country

Pose

The Boys

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

The Mandalorian

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Black-ish

Cobra Kai

Emily in Paris

Hacks

Pen15

Ted Lasso

The Flight Attendant

The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

I May Destroy You

Mare of Easttown

The Queen's Gambit

The Underground Railroad

Wanda Vision

More information on nominations for this year's Emmy Awards can be found on the event's website.

