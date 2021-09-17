x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

73rd Annual Emmy Awards to take over streaming platforms Sunday night with host Cedric the Entertainer

Fans can stream the ceremony via Roku, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and CBS' streaming service Paramount+.
Credit: AP | Danny Moloshok | Invision for the Television Academy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is taking over everyone's TV on Sunday night.

The award show will air live at 8 p.m. EST with an audience and the red carpet for viewers to see actors and actresses from their favorite shows.

American actor and stand-up comedian Cedric the Entertainer will host this year's event. 

People will be able to stream the ceremony on different platforms such as Roku, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV and CBS' streaming service Paramount+.

Here are some of the nominees for the 2021 Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Drama Series

  • Bridgerton
  • Lovecraft Country
  • Pose
  • The Boys
  • The Crown
  • The Handmaid's Tale
  • The Mandalorian
  • This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

  • Black-ish
  • Cobra Kai
  • Emily in Paris
  • Hacks
  • Pen15
  • Ted Lasso
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Kominsky Method

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • I May Destroy You
  • Mare of Easttown
  • The Queen's Gambit
  • The Underground Railroad
  • Wanda Vision

More information on nominations for this year's Emmy Awards can be found on the event's website.

Don't miss out on the fun, right here on 10 Tampa Bay!

Related Articles