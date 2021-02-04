ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — NFL star Aaron Rodgers is returning to the "Jeopardy!" stage, but this time he'll be giving the answers to the questions.
The Packers quarterback will guest host the game show for two weeks, starting Monday, April 5. He's taking over for Dr. Oz, who wraps up his run on the show Friday, April 2.
Rodgers was a celebrity contestant on "Jeopardy!" in 2015, and ended up winning $50,000 for charity. He's the third celebrity to step in as guest host this season following journalist Katie Couric and Dr. Oz.
Journalists Anderson Cooper, Savannah Guthrie and Bill Whitaker; "The Big Bang Theory" actress Mayim Bialik; and Dr. Sanjay Gupta will all take turns giving the answers to the questions.
'Jeopardy!' had all-time star Ken Jennings and producer Mike Richards step in for the late Alex Trebek until celebrity guests could fill the role.
Trebek died from pancreatic cancer in November 2020. A permanent replacement for Jeopardy! hasn't been named.
