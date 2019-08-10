JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida is getting a new e-sports arena.
The Florida Times-Union reports that ACE Arena is scheduled to open next month in Jacksonville.
The center will be run by Awkward Croc Entertainment. It will have more than 120 gaming systems, four training/party rooms, a video projection wall and a lounge. Owners say the 22,500-square-foot (2090-square-meter) center will be the largest dedicated e-sports facility in Florida.
ACE Arena will host a local e-sports league for kids, as well as adult and corporate leagues. It will also be open for walk-in gamers.
The center will serve food, but there are no immediate plans for alcohol.
