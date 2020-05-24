The governor limited outdoor gatherings to 25 people. Hundreds showed up to Ace Speedway.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Cooper has ordered that crowds gathering outside should be no larger than 25 people.

But hundreds came out Saturday night for the season opener at Ace Speedway in Elon.



Speedway owner Jason Turner said he followed the CDC's guidelines at the race.

We checked, the federal government recommends no more than 250 people at community events.



The ticket office couldn't give an estimate on how many tickets were sold, but said it's likely a couple hundred.

At the entrance gate was a sign encouraging folks to avoid contact with one another along with other tips on how to avoid spreading germs.



There was sanitizer at the ticket booth, on tables and at concession stands.

Those sitting in the stands were packed in just as tight as the rows of cars in the parking lot.

The lines wrapped around the corner at the concession stands were no different.

Turner talked about where they stand on social distancing.



“This is something we cannot enforce. If you look at the letter from Alamance county the Alamance County attorney said it's not enforceable it's a recommendation," Turner said. "It's something you choose to do. If you came to buy a ticket and wanted to see a show you're willing to sit next to your peers."

A letter sent out by Alamance County said the speedway has been in contact with the health department, and that the governor cannot constitutionally limit the number of people who can peaceably assemble under the First Amendment.



Because of that, the sheriff also said he would not put the breaks on crowds coming out for the race.



Turner said there was roster out front for folks to put their information down for contact tracing, if it is needed.



He said he knows the coronavirus is real, and they've taken precautions with washing station, and signs as reminders to stay safe.

Turner said the biggest thing folks should do is use their best judgment.

OTHER STORIES:

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.