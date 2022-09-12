x
Adam Sandler to take the stage at Amalie Arena in November

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 on Ticketmaster. Prices range from $35.75 all the way up to $195.75.
Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Adam Sandler arrives at the 9th annual Governors Awards at the Dolby Ballroom on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Los Angeles.

TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone living in the Tampa Bay area who are Adam Sandler fans, the comedian is making his way to Tampa!

Sandler will be bringing his unique brand of comedy and song back to Amalie Arena later this year.

Fans can gather together at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 to watch the comedian perform on stage live.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 16 on Ticketmaster. Prices range from $35.75 all the way up to $195.75. Pre-sale begins on Sept. 15 for those who qualify.

The comedian released his first comedy special in over 20 years back in 2018, 100% Fresh, which was filmed during his last concert tour as well.

Anyone looking for more information can visit Amalie Arena's website or Ticketmaster.

