Adventure Island opening new 'thrills' in March 2022

TAMPA, Fla. — Adventure Island, voted one of the country's top ten waterparks by USA Today, is planning to open two new "thrills" and year-round operations, according to a news release.

These thrills will be introduced to the park in March 2022, with new heaters and "comfortable" water temperatures, allowing guests to enjoy the water all year long.

Here are the two "thrills" being added:

Rapids Racer

Riders grab a two-person raft to race through nearly 600 feet of slide, complete will low walls to encounter their opponents throughout this side-by-side experience, Adventure Island explains.

Guest will be able to "swirl through the world's first dueling saucers in this exhilarating journey full of high-speed tunnels, turns and more."

Wahoo Remix

This new addition allows riders to enjoy the park's first waterslide to feature synchronized light and sound elements, the news release explains. Enclosed tunnels that used to be dark will now "glow and groove as riders zoom through over 600 feet of fun."

“The all-new Rapids Racer and new enhancements to another fan-favorite attraction with Wahoo Remix will elevate the Adventure Island guest experience in an unprecedented way in 2022,” Park President of Busch Gardens and Adventure Island Neal Thurman wrote in a statement.

“With recently announced year-round operations, it’s going to be a momentous year for water park fans, as our guests can now splash in the sun and take on thrills from January to December.”

Get ready for TWO new thrills opening in March 2022🤩 Pass Members will be among the first to slide on Rapids Racer & Wahoo Remix! Learn more about these incredible attractions at https://t.co/XxYzqJzUV1 pic.twitter.com/HRjblhksCY — Adventure Island (@AdventureIsland) October 14, 2021

Located right in the middle of Rapids Race and Wahoo Remix is the water park's first full-service bar, Hang Ten Tiki Bar, which opened in September.

The bar offers hand-crafted signature cocktails, fan-favorite local brews and a regional and international rum selection along with non-alcoholic drinks from which to choose.