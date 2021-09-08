Adventure Island now open all year round, adding new full-service bar with hand-crafted signature cocktails and more

There will be heaters in the water to make sure the temperature is comfortable all year long.

TAMPA, Fla. — Ready for summer vibes in winter?

Adventure Island welcomes guests to a now all-year-long summer vibe with no ending date in sight.

Tropical pools, the lazy river and water slides will be available no matter what month it is, officials said in a press release.

The waterpark will have heaters in the water to create comfortable water temperatures when it gets breezy in the wintertime.

Following along in celebration of this change, the new Hang Ten Tiki Bar officially opens Friday, offering "an all-new menu of tropical delights."

According to the press release, the waterpark's first full-service bar will offer hand-crafted signature cocktails, fan-favorite local brews and a regional and international rum selection along with non-alcoholic drinks to choose from.

If anyone is feeling hungry after swimming, Hang Ten Tiki Bar has them covered with Tiki Man soft pretzels, empanadas and local gulf smoked fish drop with pineapple relish.

Sports fans are also welcome to watch their favorite teams on the multiple TVs in the bar, officials say.

On top of all this, officials say Adventure Island is giving Pass Members no blackout dates, six free guest tickets and access to new exclusion ride preview events.

These new additions are added benefits are added into the already free parking, special savings on cabanas, culinary options and ride quick queue.

You can purchase passes from Adventure Island's website.

For more park updates, visit Adventure Island on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.