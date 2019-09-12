TAMPA, Fla — Miss Universe 2019 is Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa.

According to the Miss Universe organization, The 26-year-old is an activist against gender violence and a "proud advocate for natural beauty and encourages women to love themselves the way they are."

On stage, Tunzi excelled through rounds of swimsuit, evening gown, national costume and questions on social issues.

When given a chance to explain why she was the right choice —

"I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful," Tunzi said in her last response.

"I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."

With deep brown skin and naturally-textured hair cut in a short style, Tunzi’s win represents a powerful shift when it comes to beauty standards.

Tunzi takes the crown from Catriona Gray of the Philippines, who won Miss Universe in 2018. Miss Puerto Rico, Madison Anderson, and Miss Mexico, Sofia Aragon, joined Tunzi in the top three..

In her final question of the competition, when asked what we should be teaching young girls today, “leadership” was the new Miss Universe’s answer:

“It’s something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time—not because we don’t want to, but because of what society has labeled women to be,” she told host Steve Harvey.

“I think we are the most powerful beings [in] the world, and that we should be given every opportunity, and that is what we should be teaching these young girls: to take up space. Nothing [is] as important as taking up space in society, and cementing yourself,” Tunzi added, as the audience cheered in agreement.

After Tunzi's win on Sunday night, Miss USA Chelsie Kryst, Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris and Miss America Nia Franklin collectively are making history together as black women wearing the crowns at the same time.

RELATED: Megan Rapinoe is Sports Illustrated 2019 Sportsperson of the Year

RELATED: Golden Globes 2020: Full list of nominees



What other people are reading right now: