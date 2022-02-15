Yes, there were two different Wordle answers on Tuesday

Agora or Aroma. Both words were right, depending on which version on the game you were playing.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — If you had a different Wordle answer than your friends yesterday, you're not alone. There were, in fact, two correct answers to Tuesday's game.

Here's how it all went down.

Million of users hopped on the browser-based word puzzle like we usually do, testing out answers until uncovering that one coveted five-letter word answer of the day.

But when some of us went to send screenshots of our completed games to the group chat, we were in for a shock.

While many of us (ok it was me) struggled in guessing the obscure word "Agora," others had the simpler, albeit still tricky, word "Aroma."

This person even guessed "Aroma" only to be told it was wrong and the correct answer was "Agora."

So, what's going on?

As you may have heard, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times last month. And as part of their new ownership, the Times made some tweaks to the game.

The company said it eliminated words it found to be too difficult, CNN Business reports.

"We are updating the word list over time to remove obscure words to keep the puzzle accessible to more people, as well as insensitive or offensive words," New York Times spokesperson Jordan Cohen said in a statement acquired by CNN.

"Eventually we will permanently redirect users to the NYTimes.com URL, at which point everyone should be playing the same version, as long as they refresh their browsers."

Basically, if you pulled up the game in a new web browser, you would've gotten the word "Aroma," but if you used a web browser on your phone or computer with the game already loaded on the old website, you would've had the word "Agora."

This isn't the first bump in the road the game has experienced since getting acquired by the New York Times.

After the game started redirecting people to the Times site, some users reported that their game statistics were resetting and that the game seemed to be getting harder.