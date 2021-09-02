Ex-NFL player and 'American Ninja Warrior' host Akbar Gbajabiamila joins 'The Talk'

He starts on Sept. 13.

The Talk is adding another man to its once all-female team of hosts.

Former NFL player and current “American Ninja Warrior” host Akbar Gbajabiamila will join the Emmy-winning daytime talk show's 12th season, which premieres Sept. 13.

Gbajabiamila has previously guest-hosted the program. He'll sit alongside Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots and Jerry O’Connell.

“His engaging personality, openness and quick wit really impressed us when he appeared as a guest co-host last season,” Heather Gray, executive producer and showrunner of The Talk, said of Gbajabiamila.

Fellow showrunner and executive producer Kristin Matthews said the team at CBS was drawn to Gbajabiamila's humor and candor. He's relatable as a husband and dad, creating a connection with the audience, Matthews added.

Gbajabiamila described his new role as an honor.

"I am so excited for this new generation of such a long-standing establishment. To be a part of this diverse group is truly a dream and a new statement for THE TALK," Gbajabiamila explained. "In a world as divided as ours, I look forward to showing up as my fun and authentic self every day and advocating for conversation over confrontation."

In addition to hosting "American Ninja Warrior," the Los Angeles native also hosts the junior version of the NBC program. The franchise helped inspire the name for his debut book in 2019.

Gbajabiamila, the son of immigrants from Nigeria, was a linebacker and defensive end in the NFL for five years before retiring in 2008. During his pro football career, he was with the Oakland Raiders, San Diego Chargers and Miami Dolphins.

While still playing for the Chargers, Gbajabiamila contributed to the NBC-affiliated radio station in San Diego and co-hosted a football program there. He went on to be an analyst for the Mountain Network and CBS Sports. He ultimately joined the NFL Network in 2012.

Before the NFL, Gbajabiamila played college football at San Diego State University, where he earned a degree in communications and new media studies. He later did a certified entrepreneurship program at the Wharton School of Business.

Gbajabiamila lives in LA with his wife and four kids.