How to watch Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episode

TAMPA, Fla — Tampa Bay area fans of the quiz show "Jeopardy!" will be able to see the beloved host, Alex Trebek, one last time at 7:30 p.m. Friday, as his final episode airs on 10 Tampa Bay.

For more than 30 years, Trebek has hosted the game show. He died on Nov. 8 after battling pancreatic cancer.

This past week, the show began airing Trebek's final pre-recorded episodes, "to give his millions of fans a chance to see his final appearances," the show said.

Trebek first hosted "Jeopardy!" in 1984, and ever since he's reminded fans that he was not the star of the show, but rather the contestants.

Early in 2020, Trebek opened up about his final episode, saying he would only need 30 seconds at the end of the show to give his speech.

"I will say my goodbyes and I will tell people: 'Don’t ask me who’s going to replace me because I have no say whatsoever.' But I'm sure that if you give them the same love and attention and respect you have shown me...then they will be a success and the show will continue being a success," he explained for the ABC special "What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show.".

Trebek said his final words on the show would be, "And until we meet again, God bless you and goodbye."

