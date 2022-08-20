AMC bringing 'Grease' back to movie theaters for just $5

One dollar from each ticket will be donated to breast cancer research in memory of the film's star, Olivia Newton-John.

INDIANAPOLIS — AMC Theatres is paying tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John this weekend with a throwback experience in select theaters.

The movie theater chain is showing Newton-John's 1978 hit "Grease" in theaters through Wednesday, Aug. 24. Admission to the film is just $5, with a dollar from each ticket sold being donated to breast cancer research, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced.

"To honor the late Olivia Newton-John: many of our U.S. theatres this weekend will show her classic 1978 hit movie Grease, again on the big screen. An inexpensive $5 admission price, and through our charity AMC Cares we will donate $1 per sold ticket to breast cancer research," Aron tweeted.

According to AMC's website, two theaters in central Indiana are showing the movie during the limited run - AMC Indianapolis 17 at 4325 S. Meridian St. and AMC Perry Crossing 18 in Plainfield.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 at the age of 73. She beat breast cancer after a 1992 diagnosis, but the cancer returned in 2017 and spread to her back, resulting a tumor at the base of her spine.

The Australian actress starred in "Grease" as teenager Sandy Olsson opposite John Travolta, who played Danny Zuko in the musical. Travolta shared a heartfelt message after Newton-John's death.