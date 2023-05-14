American Stage releases 2022-2023 season lineup

In honor of its 45th anniversary, single tickets for all mainstage performances will cost $45.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Draw the curtain and hit the lights, American Stage has officially announced its 2022-2023 season lineup.

The nonprofit theater is celebrating its 45th anniversary and says this year's shows will be centered around the theme of "This is America, This is American Stage."

Theater-lovers will be able to catch five shows on American Stage's Mainstage at the Raymond James Theater, in addition to its annual American Stage in the Park production at Demens Landing.

“American Stage is committed to storytelling that impacts our hearts and minds,” said interim Executive Director CJ Zygadlo. “As we celebrate our 45th year, we want a season that embodies our nearly half a century history. We are dedicated to stories with diversity, passion and a commitment to excellence. Our diverse fans, supporters, and lovers of live theater will see world-class productions and performances.”

The 2022-2023 lineup will consist of two Pulitzer Prize winners, two Tony Award-winning musicals, a Tampa Bay area premiere and an NAACP Image Award-winning production, according to a press release.

Here's when each show will take the stage:

Green Day's American Idiot: Sept. 7 to Oct. 2, 2022

The Colored Museum: Nov. 2 to Nov. 27, 2022

Crimes of the Heart: Jan. 11 to Feb. 5, 2023

Ragtime: April 12 to May 14, 2023

Disgraced: May 31 to June 25, 2023

*Mainstage 5 (final title to be announced at a later date): July 19 to Aug. 23, 2023

In honor of American Stage's 45th anniversary, single tickets for all mainstage performances will cost $45. The non-profit says it will still continue to offer its 5-Play season subscriptions and is bringing back its Flex Pass Program.