American Stage in the Park bringing 'Footloose The Musical' to St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Get ready to kick off your shoes because "Footloose The Musical" is coming to American Stage in the Park following a two-year delay due to COVID-19.

The production, based on the 1984 film, will run from April 6 through May 8 at Demens Landing Park in St. Petersburg.

"I had actually finished choreographing the show when the 2020 Park show was canceled just three days before we were scheduled to start rehearsals. I feel the show has been simmering and waiting to be served since then," long-time American Stage Director Shain Stroff said, in part.

According to a press release, the cast and crew, a mixture of both national and local talent, had to be cast through video submissions after health and safety regulations left in-person auditions off the table.

“The casting process with this show had its own set of challenges due to casting only through video submissions,” Stroff said. "I wanted a very diverse cast and worked tirelessly to deliver the best I could. The finalized cast of Footloose is a diverse wonderful group of very talented artists, and I feel certain they will deliver a blockbuster performance to the St. Petersburg/Tampa audiences.”

The production will include the largest cast American Stage has had since its 2019 park production of "Mamma Mia."

Anyone looking to attend can buy tickets here. On show nights, the park will open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 8 p.m. Special showings of "Footloose The Musical" will be held on the following nights: