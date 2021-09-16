'Save Our Souls': Something haunted is coming to Tampa's American Victory Ship

The historic ship will once again transform into a "premiere" nautical Halloween experience.

TAMPA, Fla. — Something haunted is coming to the American Victory Ship at Sparkman Wharf in downtown Tampa.

Beginning on Oct. 1, "UNDead in the Water" will return to the historic ship at its home berth 12 nights throughout the month.

This year's theme, "Save Our Souls," pulls guests into the story of a ship that has returned from a "violent hurricane" in the Bermuda Triangle where the crew was haunted by a "mysterious female apparition."

What does she want?

You'll just have to find out as you encounter scare actors and special effects while traveling through 60,000 square feet of "cavernous" cargo holds and open-air decks.

The haunted attraction is recommended for those ages 11 and up and requires advanced ticket purchases for specific time slots.

“Sparkman Wharf’s dynamic downtown waterfront experience has become a favorite Tampa landmark," President of the American Victory Ship Bill Kuzmick said. “We’re thrilled to be working with Sparkman Wharf’s talented team to cultivate an immersive haunted experience for Tampa Bay and beyond.”