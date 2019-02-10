TAMPA, Fla. — Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli is coming back to Tampa.
Bocelli is scheduled to perform on Valentine's Day at 8:30 p.m. at AMALIE Arena.
As the official pre-sale credit card for the Tampa show, Chase cardmembers will have access to purchase exclusive pre-sale tickets beginning Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 20 at 11 p.m.
General tickets go on sale for the Tampa performance on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.
