TAMPA, Fla. — Legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli is coming back to Tampa.

Bocelli is scheduled to perform on Valentine's Day at 8:30 p.m. at AMALIE Arena.

As the official pre-sale credit card for the Tampa show, Chase cardmembers will have access to purchase exclusive pre-sale tickets beginning Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. until Oct. 20 at 11 p.m.

General tickets go on sale for the Tampa performance on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m.

