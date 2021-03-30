x
Ariana Grande replacing Nick Jonas on 'The Voice'

The popstar will join Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend as a judge on the show.
Nick Jonas is leaving "The Voice" and Grammy-winning singer Ariana Grande will be taking his spot as a judge.

"Surprise !!! i am beyond thrilled, honored, excited to be joining @kellyclarkson @johnlegend @blakeshelton next season ~ season 21 of @nbcthevoice ! [White heart emoji] @nickjonas we will miss you," Grande tweeted from her verified Twitter account. 

"The Voice" also retweeted Grande, and Jonas and the other judges congratulated and welcomed her.

Jonas first joined "The Voice" in spring 2020. He then returned to replace Gwen Stefani.

