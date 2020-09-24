x
Drive-in movies are coming to Armature Works

You'll be able to catch films this October.
TAMPA, Fla. — One of Tampa's most popular waterfront hangouts will soon host drive-in movies. 

Armature Works is joining forces with Rooftop Cinema Club to bring contact-free, drive-in film experiences to The Heights District.

Beginning Oct. 15, fans will be able to watch popular movies each night through Nov. 1. There will be two showtimes every evening.

Movie titles and ticket information will be released next week, Armature Works said. That information will be released on this page.

