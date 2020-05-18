Grab the kids and get crafty!

Florie Reber and Pamela Navarro of Yellow Bird Studio in Tampa joined GDL to inspire us to get crafty with our kids at home. While the studio has been closed, they have been offering art kits for families during the pandemic. The community was so supportive, the virtual classes that went along with them booked up! You can follow the studio’s updates on reopening and get links to their YouTube videos at yellowbirdstudiotampa.com/.