x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

Barry Manilow's bringing 50th-anniversary tour to Amalie Arena

Fans can look forward to performances of some of Manilow's most famous songs in January 2023.
Credit: Greg Allen/Invision/AP
Barry Manilow attends Clive Davis' 90th birthday celebration at Casa Cipriani on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP)

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Barry Manilow fans — you know "music and passion" are "always in fashion," so "why not ask for more" of the pop superstar's performances?

And if you live in the Tampa Bay area, you're in luck — Manilow is launching a limited-engagement tour "Manilow: Hits 2023" to celebrate his 50th anniversary as a performing artist and Amalie Arena in Tampa is on his list. 

Fans can look forward to performances of some of Manilow's most famous songs including "Mandy," "I Write Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)." 

RELATED: 98RockFest returns to Amalie Arena: Lineup, ticket prices and more

He'll be in Tampa on Jan. 14 at Amalie Arena. If you can't catch him in Tampa, he will also have performances on Jan. 13 in Sunrise and Jan. 17 in Orlando. 

To make sure you don't get "sent away," you can get your tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets start as low as $16 and go up to $346. You can find more information and ticket prices by clicking here

Here's a complete list of his tour dates in January: 

MANILOW: HITS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Jan. 13, 2023    Sunrise, FL       FLA Live Arena

Jan. 14, 2023    Tampa, FL        Amalie Arena

Jan. 15, 2023    Savannah, GA   Enmarket Arena

Jan. 17, 2023    Orlando, FL       Amway Center

Jan. 19, 2023    Atlanta, GA       State Farm Arena

Jan. 20, 2023    Nashville, TN     Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 21, 2023    Charlotte, NC    Spectrum Center

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Daily Blast Live: Monday, November 14, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out