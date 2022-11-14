Barry Manilow's bringing 50th-anniversary tour to Amalie Arena

Fans can look forward to performances of some of Manilow's most famous songs in January 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. — Calling all Barry Manilow fans — you know "music and passion" are "always in fashion," so "why not ask for more" of the pop superstar's performances?

And if you live in the Tampa Bay area, you're in luck — Manilow is launching a limited-engagement tour "Manilow: Hits 2023" to celebrate his 50th anniversary as a performing artist and Amalie Arena in Tampa is on his list.

Fans can look forward to performances of some of Manilow's most famous songs including "Mandy," "I Write Songs," "Looks Like We Made It," "Can't Smile Without You" and "Copacabana (At the Copa)."

He'll be in Tampa on Jan. 14 at Amalie Arena. If you can't catch him in Tampa, he will also have performances on Jan. 13 in Sunrise and Jan. 17 in Orlando.

To make sure you don't get "sent away," you can get your tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Tickets start as low as $16 and go up to $346. You can find more information and ticket prices by clicking here.

Here's a complete list of his tour dates in January:

MANILOW: HITS 2023 TOUR DATES:

Jan. 13, 2023 Sunrise, FL FLA Live Arena

Jan. 14, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Jan. 15, 2023 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena

Jan. 17, 2023 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Jan. 19, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Jan. 20, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena