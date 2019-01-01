TAMPA, Fla. -- Like beer? Like free things (after paying for admission)? Busch Gardens has a deal for you.

The Tampa theme park is dishing out two complimentary beer samples with each visit in 2019 as part of its 60th anniversary. The servings are available at the Garden Gate Café or Serengeti Overlook Pub.

Busch Gardens says the samples harken back to when it first opened, featuring beer gardens under the Anheuser-Busch brand in 1959.

Guests must be age 21 and older, per usual. The park will not distribute beer during its Howl-O-Scream event.

RELATED: Revamped Busch Gardens coaster may open in 2020

Slated to open in 2019 is the park's new triple-launch steel roller coaster, Tigris, which will become Florida's largest launch coaster.

Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, Aquatica and SeaWorld also recently announced new pass programs for all parks, with lower prices for Florida residents.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.