Best bars to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers' playoff games

If you're looking to grab a cold brew while you cheer on the Bucs — you're in luck.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Buccaneers are once again on a quest to become Super Bowl champions. And while that goal is in reach, there are a few more games the team has to get through first.

That means you're probably looking for somewhere to relax, grab a bite to eat and drink while watching the playoffs.

Not sure where to go? You're in luck. There are plenty of options at your fingertips in the Tampa Bay area.

Here are some of the top spots to cheer on the Buccaneers on their quest to become back-to-back Super Bowl champs:

The Avenue is the ultimate local hangout with over 55 TVs and two bars. Fans can enjoy things like delicious bar bites and daily drink specials while cheering on the Buccaneers.

St. Pete: 330 1st Avenue South

Pull up a chair at one of the bar and kitchen's many flatscreens to cheer on the Bucs on their quest to keep the Lombardi trophy in Tampa.

Tampa: 601 South Harbour Island Boulevard

South Tampa's "original sports emporium and eatery" has been serving the Tampa Bay community for more than 42 years. According to its website, The Press Box hosts specials and giveaways on game day.

Tampa: 222 North Dale Mabry Highway

The Patio is a south Tampa hotspot that is open 365 days a year and never closes before 3 a.m. You can catch the game on one of their many TVs and grab some good food and drinks while you're there.

Tampa: 421 South MacDill Avenue

The dual-city locations are full of oversized games to take your shot at while you cheer on the Bucs. Both locations offer a food menu in addition to drinks.

St. Pete: 100 4th Street South

Tampa: 209 South Meridian Avenue

Cheer on the Buccaneers while you explore the eatery's self-serve beer wall of more than 50 rotating beers, according to the location's website.

St. Pete: 199 Central Avenue

You can watch the Buccaneers during their playoff run on one of the bars more than 90 TVs while also grabbing a bite to eat and enjoying a cold brew.

St. Pete: 1320 Central Avenue

Chains