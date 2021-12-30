Betty White's secret to a long life may surprise you

America's sweetheart is turning 100 on Jan. 17.

Actress, icon and all-around national treasure Betty White is gearing up to celebrate her 100th birthday.

The "Golden Girl" has been entertaining people for nearly 80 years, winning hearts across America each time she hits the screen.

So, what's her secret?

"I try to avoid anything green," White joked in an interview with PEOPLE. "I think it's working."

She told the magazine that being "born a cockeyed optimist" is also key to her nature. "I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she added. "I always find the positive."

It's the same message she conveyed in a 2018 interview with Parade. “I know it sounds corny, but I try to see the funny side and the upside, not the downside. I get bored with people who complain about this or that. It’s such a waste of time," she told the publication at the time.

White's successful film and television career has spanned decades, with her starring roles in "Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and later hits like "Hot in Cleveland" and "The Proposal."

While she now spends most of her time playing crossword puzzles and watching 'Jeopardy!' at her Los Angeles home, according to people, we can look forward to seeing her on the big screen for her upcoming birthday.

White will hit triple digits on Jan. 17 and plans to celebrate with a special movie event that everyone can be a part of.