Grammy family: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy win early awards

Beyoncé will challenge Alison Krauss for most Grammys for a female artist.

NEW YORK — Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter are the queen and princess of the Grammys.

During the show’s pre-ceremony Sunday, the Carter women won best music video for “Brown Skin Girl,” making 9-year-old Blue Ivy the second youngest person to win a Grammy and brings Beyoncé steps closer to becoming the most decorated woman in Grammy history.

Beyoncé won her 25th Grammy on Sunday, hours before the main awards telecast was set to begin.

With 27 wins, Alison Krauss holds the title for most Grammys for a female artist. But Beyoncé will challenge her in a major way Sunday. The pop star is the leading nominee with nine nominations.