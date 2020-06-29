Beyoncé’s message, epic performances stand out at BET Awards

Former first lady Michelle Obama presented Beyoncé with the humanitarian award.

LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé said voting in the upcoming election could help end a “racist and unequal system" in America while accepting the humanitarian award at the BET Awards.

The superstar singer urged viewers to vote Sunday after Michelle Obama presented her with the honor during the virtual ceremony.

"We have to vote like our life depends on it, because it does," Beyonce said during her speech.

The singer's call was one of several moments that stood out during the three-hour show.

Host Amanda Seales gave a stirring monologue, Lil Wayne honored Kobe Bryant, Wayne Brady paid tribute to Little Richard and Megan Thee Stallion took to the desert for a Mad Max-themed performance.

Rapper DaBaby offered a reenactment of the last moments of George Floyd's life.

