TAMPA, Fla. — Legendary musician Billy Joel returns to Tampa next year.

The "Piano Man" makes a stop Feb. 7, 2020, at Amalie Arena.

Joel has sold out shows at Amalie Arena in 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. October 18 through Live Nation. American Express card members have a pre-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 14 through 10 p.m. Oct. 17.

Joel last played in Tampa in 2018 to a sold-out crowd of 20,000 people.

