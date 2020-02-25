TAMPA, Fla. — For the first time since 2014, The Black Keys are heading to the Bay area.

The Grammy-winning rockers are bringing their "Let's Rock" tour, named after their 2019 album, Sept. 4 to the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

"We’re The Black Keys and we’re going on tour this summer," the band tweeted Monday. "‘Let’s Rock’ again."

They broke on the scene in 2010, earning three Grammys for their debut record, "Brothers." Their follow-up, "El Camino," won them three more.

The band took a break in 2015, not releasing music until last year's record.

"[We didn't] didn't get too big. It's just we toured too much. And we toured too hard," band member Dan Auerbach said in an interview with "CBS This Morning" last year. "And the reason that we did that was because we spent so long making absolutely no money.

"You can't say no to the work. And the shows are a lot of fun. It's addictive. The problem is, you start, gradually, just whittling down your psyche and what you're able to process."

