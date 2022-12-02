Black Santa Jax was created by Robert and his wife, Patricia Gresham. They are two lifelong educators who wanted to fulfill a need in Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once a year Robert Gresham reaches into the back of his closet and dusts off his red Santa coat. For him, it's not just a seasonal side-gig, it has a deeper meaning.

"Our slogan here at Black Santa Jax is Representation Matters," Robert Gresham previously told First Coast News.

Black Santa Jax was created by Robert and his wife, Patricia Gresham. They are two lifelong educators who wanted to fulfill a need in Jacksonville. This is their fifth year of offering his services at a photography studio.

"My husband initially started with schools," explains Patricia Gresham. "A few years ago we decided to get a semi-permanent spot. Our first one was in a barber shop."

Research suggests that a strong racial identity is directly influenced by exposure to diverse role models that come in all different shades and colors.

“Kids need to see themselves in every walk of life, it allows them to develop a strong self-image that leads to an increase in motivation and performance,” Robert Gresham previously told First Coast News. He plays Santa and is also co-founder of Black Santa Jax.

“We make sure our kids are exposed to black architects, lawyers, doctors, presidents—why not Santa?”

This year, Black Santa Jax is offering visits at his Black Santa Jax Winter Wonderland located at Ndani Village. The address is 3118 Edgewood Ave W.