Blake Shelton to visit Amalie Arena for 2023 'Back to Honky Tonk' tour

He'll be making a stop on Friday, March 3 in Tampa.

TAMPA, Fla — Attention all country fans! Blake Shelton will be taking the stage at Amalie Arena next year.

The entertainer will return to the road in 2023 for his "Back to the Honky Tonk" tour with a stop on Friday, March 3 in Tampa. Tampa Bay-area fans can mark their calendars for that date to make it to the concert by 7 p.m.

Shelton isn't taking the stage alone -- Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean are set to join the lineup.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets for the concert before the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20 until 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22.

"There's nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans," Shelton said in a statement. "I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time.

"I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same, and I can't wait for y'all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, cause we're going back to the honky tonk!"