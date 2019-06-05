TAMPA, Fla. — If you've been looking for a mashup of "What's My Age Again?" and "A Milli," Blink-182 and Lil Wayne have answered your prayers.

The pop-punk stars and rapper recorded a special remix of their hit songs to announce a co-headlining summer tour, which makes a stop July 26 at Tampa's MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre.

The tour also brings opener Neck Deep.

The pairing seems strange at first, but Lil Wayne and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker have worked together and toured together previously. They also both love skateboarding.

Tickets are $37.50-$127.50 and go on sale at noon Friday through Live Nation.

