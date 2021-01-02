Blue Man Group leaving Universal Orlando after 14-year run

ORLANDO, Fla. — After 14 years, the Blue Man Group is saying goodbye to Universal Orlando.
The group announced its departure from the Florida theme park Monday on Twitter, thanking its fans for the experience.
"Thank You to the Blue Man Orlando cast, crew and staff for more than 6,000 shows and to the millions of fans who shared in our incredible 14-year run," it wrote.
As for where they are off to next? Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston once they "safely reopen" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- It's Florida's Severe Weather Awareness Week
- BBB: Stop posting pictures of your COVID-19 vaccine card on social media
- Remembering the NASA Columbia crew 18 years later
- Didn't get a ticket to the Super Bowl Experience? No problem! Here are other ways to enjoy the big game
- Here's what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Tampa
- Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LV in Tampa
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter