Blue Man Group leaving Universal Orlando after 14-year run

The group still plans to perform in four other cities across the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After 14 years, the Blue Man Group is saying goodbye to Universal Orlando.

The group announced its departure from the Florida theme park Monday on Twitter, thanking its fans for the experience.

"Thank You to the Blue Man Orlando cast, crew and staff for more than 6,000 shows and to the millions of fans who shared in our incredible 14-year run," it wrote.

As for where they are off to next? Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston once they "safely reopen" because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While this is the end of our run at Universal Orlando, we hope our fans will visit when we safely reopen in Las Vegas, New York, Chicago and Boston. 💙 pic.twitter.com/09Votg0zuu — Blue Man Group (@bluemangroup) February 1, 2021