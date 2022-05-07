Bob Marley is coming to Tampa

The stand-up comedian will be at the Straz Center in March 2023.

TAMPA, Fla. — Bob Marley is making his way to Tampa — but not the Bob Marley you're thinking of.

This Marley is a stand-up comedian from Portland, Maine. While he isn't a pioneer of reggae nor known for his distinctive vocal style, he is known for his stand-up routines and weekly radio segment, "The World According to Bob."

This New England comedian has put out more than 20 comedy CDs and DVDs and was the winner of the Super Bowl! No, not that Super Bowl, the 2022 XM/Sirius Super Bowl of Comedy, according to his website.

Marley also holds the Guinness World Record for longest stand-up comedy show by an individual, clocking in at 40 hours of straight stand-up.

You may have already seen him on TV with Jay Leno, Jimmy Fallon, and David Letterman, but you can see him again at 7:30 p.m. on March 24, 2023, at Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center.

Tickets run from $39.50 to $49.50 and can be purchased online at www.strazcenter.org, in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office, or by calling 813-229-STAR(7827) or 800-955-1045 for those outside the Tampa Bay area. Handling fees will apply.

Tickets will go on sale to the Center Circle and Friends at noon on Wednesday and to the public at noon on Friday.

While this stand-up show won't be a record 40 hours long, it's sure to provide lots of laughs as his site says: "Bob loves being a comedian. He's wicked good at it!"