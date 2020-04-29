NEW DELHI, Delhi — Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies and one of India’s best-known exports to Hollywood, has died at age 54.

Khan played the police inspector in "Slumdog Millionaire" and the park executive Masrani in "Jurassic World." He also appeared in "The Amazing Spider-Man" and the adventure fantasy "Life of Pi."

Khan died Wednesday after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital with a colon infection.

In 2018 he was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer and underwent months of treatment in the United Kingdom.

According to CBS News, Khan's last Bollywood movie, "Angrezi Medium," a sequel to one of his biggest hits, "Hindi Medium", was released before India went into a lockdown in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He leaves behind his wife and two sons.

