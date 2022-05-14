'Friends' fans: Here's your chance to stay in Monica and Rachel's apartment in Tampa

This is "The One Where" fans can kick back in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom nostalgic home in Ybor City.

TAMPA, Fla. — Oh. My. Gaaaawd. "Friends" fans, brace yourselves.

If you’re looking to take a trip to Tampa with five friends, or maybe even your “lobster,” there’s one Airbnb that’ll make you feel like you’re in Monica and Rachel’s Manhattan apartment.

Frank Albert, a superhost on Airbnb, describes the space as a mix between the Manhattan apartment and Central Perk. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits in the heart of Ybor City and is sure to feel nostalgic.

The home features bright purple walls, green doors, an umbrella backdrop for the perfect Instagram photo, and a foosball table. For true "Friends" fans, you’ll find little gems throughout the house referencing the show, from the cookie time jar to Monica’s Porto Ramos-Pinto poster hanging in her bedroom.

Albert, who runs the Instagram, TravelTampa, says every single room is either themed after a room or scene from the show, like Monica’s bedroom. If you’re looking to stay in this decked-out Airbnb, it comes with 52 amenities for anywhere between $250 to $300 a night.