x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment

'Friends' fans: Here's your chance to stay in Monica and Rachel's apartment in Tampa

This is "The One Where" fans can kick back in this two-bedroom, two-bathroom nostalgic home in Ybor City.
Credit: Tony Sica Photography
"We were on a break!" 'Friends'-themed Airbnb found in Ybor

TAMPA, Fla. — Oh. My. Gaaaawd. "Friends" fans, brace yourselves. 

If you’re looking to take a trip to Tampa with five friends, or maybe even your “lobster,” there’s one Airbnb that’ll make you feel like you’re in Monica and Rachel’s Manhattan apartment.

Frank Albert, a superhost on Airbnb, describes the space as a mix between the Manhattan apartment and Central Perk. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom home sits in the heart of Ybor City and is sure to feel nostalgic.

Credit: Tony Sica Photography

The home features bright purple walls, green doors, an umbrella backdrop for the perfect Instagram photo, and a foosball table. For true "Friends" fans, you’ll find little gems throughout the house referencing the show, from the cookie time jar to Monica’s Porto Ramos-Pinto poster hanging in her bedroom.

Credit: Tony Sica Photography

Albert, who runs the Instagram, TravelTampa, says every single room is either themed after a room or scene from the show, like Monica’s bedroom. If you’re looking to stay in this decked-out Airbnb, it comes with 52 amenities for anywhere between $250 to $300 a night. 

You can check out the listing here.

Credit: Tony Sica Photography

RELATED: What's happening around Tampa Bay this weekend?

RELATED: Hop around town with these fun Easter events

More Videos

In Other News

Essential Candle Making Tips Every Beginner Should Know