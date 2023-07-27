Breaking Boundaries: UT grads launch rising marketing and content creation agency in Tampa Bay

They met in college and decided to not only launch a production company, but also create a space for people to create and collaborate on their own.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you check out Modern Media Group on social media you’ll see quite the variety of content; food, events, headshots and commercials. This is just some of what they provide as one of the Tampa Bay area’s newest production and content creation companies.

We sat down with MMG co-founder Cabry Hildmann and creative director, Gunther Holenstein. Lindsey Marzo and Chelsea Drinkard are co-founders as well. They all met in college at the University of Tampa.

“We originated as a creative marketing agency offering content for social media and video production. When we decided to build the space, we really had everything in mind from the creator’s perspective.” Hildmann said.

They started out creating content for friends and other people they met along the way. When they decided to open a studio, they created a space "by creators, for creators", which soon became their tagline.

Now news of their work is spreading, and business is booming.

“Just the fact that we're able to do something that we love and benefit the community is really a dream come true,” said Holenstein.

In a building they spent months renovating, they’re hoping to set up a production empire. They have a cyclorama wall which gives artists and photographers a blank space to take pictures and bring ideas to life. They also have a soundproof customized podcast studio.

A big portion of their work is marketing, managing and creating content for others. While the idea of working for themselves was a little scary at first, they say it’s worth the risk.

“Throughout that entire journey, we were figuring it out day by day,” Hildmann said.

After launching less than six months ago, they have a team of people working with them. Hildmann and Holenstein say the work they’ve put in so far is paying off.

“I think we'll look back on it and be really grateful for the experience.”