'I felt heard': Britney Spears thanks Florida Congressman Charlie Crist on Instagram

Crist wrote a letter to the pop star inviting her to meet with Congress.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Since Britney Spears became a free woman in November, when a conservatorship that controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years was ended, she has only spoken about the situation online a handful of times.

One of those mentions included an Instagram shoutout Wednesday to U.S. Rep Charlie Crist, a Democrat from St. Pete and Florida gubernatorial candidate.

Spears posted a photo of a letter she received from Crist and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell, congratulating her for the end of her conservatorship.

The letter thanked Spears for empowering those "who are improperly silenced by the conservatorship process" and included an invitation to meet with Congress to help them learn what they can do to change the process in the future.

While the pop star didn't mention anyone by name in her post, she wrote, "Because of the letter ✉️, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life !!!"

Spears didn't say whether she would take Crist and Swalwell up on their invitation, but she did say she wants "to help others in vulnerable situations."

Crist responded with a video thanking the singer for sharing the letter, adding, "I'm so happy for her, glad that her conservatorship was resolved. God bless her."

Back in July, the congressman joined forces with Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina to launch a legislative effort inspired by the #FreeBritney movement. It's called the Freedom and Right to Emancipate from Exploitation or FREE Act.

The bipartisan-backed legislation aims to protect Americans under guardianship and conservatorship from abuse and exploitation.

The FREE Act would allow people to petition a court to replace their conservators without having to "prove misconduct or abuse." It would also assign each person under conservatorship an independent caseworker, and require that caseworker, along with conservators, to disclose their finances for transparency.

Lastly, the legislation would require states to submit annual reports on how many people are under guardianships or conservatorships.