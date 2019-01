RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. (AP) — Actress Carol Channing, whose career spanned decades on Broadway and on television, has died at age 97.

Publicist B. Harlan Boll says Channing died of natural causes at 12:31 a.m. Tuesday in Rancho Mirage, California. Boll says she had twice suffered strokes in the last year.

The lanky, ebullient musical comedy star delighted American audiences over almost 5,000 performances as the scheming Dolly Levi in "Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway and beyond.

Besides "Hello, Dolly!" Channing starred in other Broadway shows, but none with equal magnetism. She often appeared on television and in nightclubs, for a time partnering with George Burns in Las Vegas and a national tour.

Channing would have turned 98 on Jan. 31.

