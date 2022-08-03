Busch Gardens' Bier Fest begins Aug. 12

TAMPA, Fla. — Looking for another way to enjoy summer in the Tampa Bay region? Busch Gardens has you covered.
The Tampa theme park is bringing back its Bier Fest for the fifth year beginning on Friday, Aug. 12, Busch Gardens announced in a news release.
The four-week long festival will have cabins throughout the park with more than 50 drink options, including local, international and seasonal brews.
Busch Gardens will also have non-beer drinks, such as sours and ciders, and event-goers will also be treated to music and, of course, roller coasters.
"This popular event, now in its fifth consecutive year, allows guests to sip, sample and savor, enjoy the tunes from rising local artists, step into immersive animal habitats and top-off a day of festive fun with Florida’s most thrilling rides," the theme park stated in the news release.
The Oktoberfest menu and refreshing drink options can be seen below.
Oktoberfest menu
- Bratkartoffeln - Fried Potatoes with chives caramelized onions and bacon
- Konigsberger Klopse - German Meatballs in a white wine caper sauce
- Pretzel Bratwurst
- Sauerbraten Sliders
- Potato Pancakes
- Brisket Poutine
- Cheese Pierogis
- Ruben Brats
Drink options
- Cigar City Fancy Papers Hazy IPA
- Leaven Brewing Cheeky Blonde
- Tampa Bay Brewing Reef Donkey
- Bitburger Premium Pilsner
- Coppertail Free Dive IPA
- Kronenbourg 1664 Blanc
- Keel Farms Agrarian Two Henrys Mango Cider
- Cigar City Homemade Apple Pie Cider
- Crooked Thumb Strawberry Sour
- Flying Boat Raspberry Passionfruit Sour
Bier Fest is included with park admission and will run every weekend starting on Aug. 12 through Sept. 5.
To learn more about the festival, click here.