Busch Gardens to offer free beer to guests this summer

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens is thanking its guests by offering free beer to beat the heat while enjoying all the thrills all summer long.

According to a news release, the park will be offering a free cold one from May 22 to July 20. Pass Members can enjoy two free seven-ounce beers per visit to the park, and all other guests can enjoy one free seven-ounce beer per visit to the park.

The complimentary drafts will pour out at Twisted Tails Pretzels, located in the Pantopia area of the park from 10:30 a.m. to one hour prior to park closure.

“This summer will be better than ever at our parks with new rides in both Busch Gardens locations, Serengeti Flyer, the world’s tallest and fastest of its kind in Tampa and DarKoaster North America's first all-indoor straddle coaster in Williamsburg," Marc Swanson, CEO of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment said.

"We’re introducing new shows, amazing special events and unique experiences at our parks, and an ice-cold beer is the best way for adults to take a break, cool down and select Busch Gardens as their destination of choice this summer.”