Busch Gardens to hold 'modified' Howl-O-Scream with limited capacity, social distancing

The Halloween fright fest returns Sept. 25 through Nov. 1.

TAMPA, Fla. — A day after saying SeaWorld Entertainment theme parks will have fan-favorite holiday events during the pandemic, Busch Gardens on Tuesday confirmed the return of Howl-O-Scream this fall.

The Halloween fright fest returns to the Tampa park Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Sept. 25 through Nov. 1. Tickets are available now through the Howl-O-Scream website.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the park said the 21st iteration of Howl-O-Scream will be modified with new health and safety protocols. Busch Gardens said there will be open-air scare zones, limited capacity admission and physical distancing.

Reservations are also required for the event. And, attendees must wear face coverings.

Howl-O-Scream said Tuesday that this year's event will not have the traditional indoor haunted mazes.

"The creative production team has been consulting with medical experts and has modified the event to focus on a park takeover with open-air scare zones and entertainment," the event said in a tweet.

The popular "Fiends" show, however, will return at a new, more spacious venue at the Festival Field Stage.

