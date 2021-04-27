Busch Gardens offers free admission to US military members and veterans

The offer runs today through June 27.

TAMPA, Fla. — Military members, veterans, and their families can once enjoy thrilling rides, attractions, and animal exhibits at Busch Gardens free of cost.

The offer is made possible through the Waves of Honor program, which aims to offer the men and women of our armed forces for their sacrifice and service.

Those eligible must register their complimentary single-day ticket for themselves and up to three dependents online at WavesofHonor.com before May 16. Once registered, the tickets must be redeemed by June 27.

Veterans and active military service members can also purchase up to six additional tickets at 50 percent off, as an added thank you.

You must have a valid military ID to participate.

"Following a challenging year, it’s a true privilege to honor the brave men and women who serve and sacrifice so much for our country," Marc Swanson, interim chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said. "We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of the deep gratitude we owe all those who serve and offer their families the chance to make unforgettable memories."

Health and safety guidelines including limited capacity, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, temperature checks, and face-covering requirements are still in place.

Click here for a full list of safety measures.