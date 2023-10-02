Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to introduce new 'Phoenix Rising' roller coaster

The new family-friendly suspended roller coaster is set to open in 2024 and features a first for the Tampa Bay-area theme park.

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay has just announced its tenth roller coaster, which park officials say will be opening this coming spring.

"Phoenix Rising" will be added to the park's Pantopia region and will suspend riders above the Serengeti Plain while taking them on a flight over the area.

The coaster will feature on-board audio, making it the park's first coaster to incorporate a musical soundtrack.

"Phoenix Rising" will be a family-friendly suspended roller coaster, traveling at speeds of up to 44 miles per hour. Riders will have to be at least 42 inches tall to ride.

All 2024 Annual Pass holders will be given early access to the new coaster before it opens to the public.

Park-goers can also take advantage of the 2024 Fun Card which was announced back in August of this year.

This deal offers free admission for the remainder of the year and unlimited visits through all of 2024, the theme park said in a previous news release.

To receive the offer, guests have to pay the price for a day and then they will get more than 16 months of park admission.

Pricing for the 2024 Fun Card starts at $134.99. To learn more about the new deal, click here.