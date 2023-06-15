Busch Gardens to retire SandSerpent after 19 years of thrills

Park officials say guests have until July 9 to ride the 5-story-tall one last time before it's permanently gone.

TAMPA, Florida — After 19 years of twists and turns, Busch Gardens' SandSerpent is set to retire in early July to make way for a new ride.

Park officials say guests have until July 9 to ride the "fun-filled family coaster that zips, zooms and climbs five stories into the air before bringing riders back down in a roar of laughter" one last time.

Annual Pass Members will receive exclusive early morning access to the ride from June 30 through July 4. Busch Gardens has not yet released information on what will replace the SandSerpent, but said we can expect "an exciting new addition to the park's Pantopia area."

Back in February, the theme park celebrated the opening of its newest 135-foot ride, Serengeti Flyer.

This ride is the world's tallest and fastest of its kind, the park says, "providing riders with breathtaking views of the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain."