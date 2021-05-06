x
Busch Gardens ends temperature checks for park entry

Other safety protocols, like face coverings and physical distancing, will remain in place.
Credit: AP Photo/Chris O'Meara
Matt Comstock. left, wearing a protective face-mask, takes the temperature of a guest at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. The park closed on March 16, to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is the next park to phase out temperature checks for guests entering the park.

Effective Thursday, May, 6, the park will be removing temperature screenings from their COVID-19 safety protocols, according to a statement. 

Busch Gardens will also be changing physical distancing protocols in certain locations within the parks from six to three feet.  

"The additional space will allow more access to venues while giving guests the opportunity to maintain appropriate physical distancing," Busch Gardens said in a statement.

The decision was made based on evolving industry standards and guidelines from state and local health officials, according to the park's website. Busch Gardens says they remain committed to the health and safety of their guests, employees, and the animals in their care.

Face coverings for guests age two and up will still be required along with physical distancing, limited capacity, and enhanced cleaning and sanitation measures.

You can see a full list of COVID-19 safety guidelines on the park's website.

Both Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando announced they will be phasing out temperature checks for guests this month.

Busch Gardens first began temperature screenings when they reopened in June 2020 after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

