Busch Gardens' 'Serengeti Flyer' now open to guests

TAMPA, Fla. — For thrillseekers alike, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's newest ride, Serengeti Flyer, is now ready to take guests on an exhilarating adventure.

The 135-foot attraction is the world's tallest and fastest of its kind, the park says, "providing riders with breathtaking views of the park’s expansive 65-acre Serengeti Plain."

“Thrills are in full swing at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with yet another exciting record-setting ride for our guests to enjoy,” Neal Thurman, Park President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, said. “As the world’s tallest and fastest ride of its kind, Serengeti Flyer joins a world-class portfolio of attractions, offering breathtaking views of the park and a one-of-a-kind experience for all our guests.”

Serengeti Flyer has twin dueling arms that soar progressively higher, reaching speeds of 68 mph. In addition, the ride has the unique capability to adjust intensity levels offering guests a "milder or wilder experience."

So how does it work? Forty guests load into the seats, back-to-back in rows of 10 across two gondolas, Busch Gardens says. With each swing, the gondolas sweep higher and higher while riders will experience multiple negative-G moments before plunging back toward Earth.