Busch Gardens Summer Nights is back May 28

Guests looking to get in on the action will need to make a reservation in advance.

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Summer Nights is back to give thrill-seekers the chance to experience dazzling fireworks displays and extended park hours.

The event that will let you "feel the spark after dark" is set to run for 100 days this summer between May 28-Sept. 6.

If you want to get in on the fun during the weekends and select dates Summer Nights is running, you'll need to make a reservation prior to visiting.

Busch Gardens says the requirement is to "ensure a safe and fun experience at the park."

This year's celebration comes with the all-new "Spark! A Nighttime Spectacular" fireworks show which runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 9:15 p.m. The show will include an array of fireworks, effects, lasers, pyrotechnics, and even water elements.

Another addition to Summer Nights will include a pre-fireworks party on the Festival Pathway where you will be greeted by glowing lights strung through the trees, live music, and more.

As for returning favorites, this year's festivities will once again include the "Turn It Up!" ice-skating show.

Face coverings are not required for fully vaccinated guests at the theme park and while no proof is required, those visiting Busch Gardens are asked to comply with the policy.

Social distancing has also been reduced to three feet in certain locations throughout the park. For full COVID-19 guidelines, you can head to buschgardens.com.

You can learn more about Summer Nights here.