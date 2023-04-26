Busch Gardens offers free admission to military members, veterans and their families

This deal that runs through July 9 for veterans is the amusement park's way of honoring Military Appreciation Month.

TAMPA, Florida — For all active-duty U.S. military members, veterans and their families wanting to ride a roller coaster – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is offering free park admission in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

From now until July 9, all military veterans and up to three guests can enjoy a free one-day admission to the theme parks. Active-duty military and their guests can continue to make trips to Busch Gardens free of charge throughout the year.

"The offers are part of Busch Gardens’ long-standing Waves of Honor program that salutes active-duty military members, veterans, and their families by offering special pricing and promotions throughout the year," amusement park leaders explain in a news release.

For more than 20 years, the amusement parks based in Tampa and Williamsburg, Virginia have been providing complimentary park access to members of the U.S. Military. According to leaders, more than 10 million guests have enjoyed free rides altogether.

“We take great pride in providing military members and their families the opportunity to create memories at one of our parks,” Marc Swanson, chief executive officer of SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment, said in a statement. “Extending free park admission to military service members, veterans and their families allows us to show our utmost appreciation to all the brave individuals who serve and sacrifice for our county.

"We are honored to continue this longstanding tradition as a small gesture of our deep gratitude towards members of our military.”