Busch Gardens Tampa Bay 'recommends' guests wear face coverings while indoors

The recommendation follows a reversal in CDC guidance for fully vaccinated people to resume indoor mask wearing in areas where COVID cases are surging.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Bush Gardens Tampa Bay is following suit with the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and recommending guests wear masks while indoors.

“The safety of our guests, Ambassadors and animals in our care remains our top priority. Consistent with CDC guidance, we recommend that our guests wear face coverings while indoors," the theme park wrote in a statement to 10 Tampa Bay.

Guests will not be required to mask up under the latest update, but are recommended to be worn in designated indoor spaces regardless of the vaccination status of both guests and employees.

Those visiting Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will not be required to provide proof of vaccination. Earlier this month the theme park dropped its reservation system as it shifted to full capacity.

Other theme parks in Florida are taking similar or stronger action as COVID-19 cases across the stat continue to surge.

Walt Disney World is requiring guests ages two and up to mask up indoors and on park-affiliated transportation, regardless of vaccination status. Beginning Saturday Universal Orlando will bring back its mask requirements for employees while on their shift.

